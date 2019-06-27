PALMYRA TOWNSHIP—Interior restoration of the historic house at D&H Canal Park at Lock 31 was approved to receive $12,500 in grant funding earlier this month from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) as part of $2.5 million in Keystone Historic Preservation grants distributed to 57 projects across the Commonwealth.

Owned by the Wayne County Historical Society (WCHS), Canal Park is the location for the annual Canal Fest every August, whose 1820s-era Daniels Farmhouse serves as the Canal Store and author meet-and-greet for the event.

Noting that the WCHS is both extremely happy and excited about receiving the grant funding, Executive Director Carol Dunn explained “When the project is complete, most of the plaster in the building will be redone.”

The funds awarded by the PHMC are half of the project total. An additional $12,500 will come from the WCHS, bringing the project total to $25,000.

The work is expected to begin later this year around mid to late fall, said Dunn.

The Daniels Farmhouse

Dating back to the 1820s, the Daniels Farmhouse likely predates the Delaware and Hudson Canal—just starting to be built in 1829—which runs adjacent to the house, according to the WCHS website.

The farmhouse served as its name implies until it was sold to Ernst A. Hintze in 1878.

The new owner, a grocer from Germany, remodeled the structure to serve as a hotel, dance hall, and general store.

Heintz' wife sold the property in 1902 after he died, and it continued to change hands several times until 1910 when it came under ownership of the Selberg family.

The Selbergs owned the property for 91 years.

The WCHS acquired the house and surrounding 10.5 acres through grant funding in 2001 and has been steadily renovating the area since.

A full history of the Daniels Farmhouse, Canal Park, and other historic sites in Wayne County can be found at the WCHS website: www.waynehistorypa.org.

Open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the historical society is located at 810 Main Street in Honesdale.

More information about Wayne County history and the society's exhibits is available by phone at 570-253-3204.

PHMC Keystone Historic Preservation Grants

Funding for Keystone Historic Preservation grants is garnered from the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund, supported annually from a portion of state realty tax revenue.

“These grants make an enormous difference to communities across Pennsylvania,” said PHMC Executive Director Andrea Lowery in a press release. “They assist townships and municipalities in revitalization and development efforts, providing funding for vibrant use of historic buildings within their communities.

“We are thrilled to provide increased funding to more than $2.5 million this year, supporting 57 projects, including several in distressed cities.”

Keystone Historic Preservation Grants for projects range between $5,000 and $25,000 and support the identification, preservation, promotion and protection of historic and archaeological resources in Pennsylvania municipalities.

Construction grants between $5,000 and $100,000 are also awarded to support “...planning initiatives that focus on historic resources or may be used to meet building or community specific planning goals,” states a release.

Funding can also support construction activities aimed to refurbish areas listed or eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

—Information from a release was used in this story.