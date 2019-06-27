The whole Family is welcome to a free Bluegrass style concert with Spencer Family Music next Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 6:00 pm at Tabernacle Bible Church, 455 Grove St. Honesdale.

“With original songs, acoustic arrangements and a passion to make much of Christ, the Spencers are a family band that will delight your heart and encourage your soul.” – www.SpencerFamilyMusic.com

Jim and Nicci Spencer were married in 1996 and have 13 children. The family tours the US for much of the year. Jim is the founder and president of the The Family Worship Resource Center, author of the book Doing Family Worship, creator of Scripture Memory Kids CDs which set scripture verses to song, a speaker, and top-ten songwriter. The Spencer Family has also produced several music CDs.

Samples of their music are available on their website at spencerfamilymusic.com and on YouTube.com.

“Jim and his family have a powerful ministry that goes beyond mere musical enjoyment to ministry to the soul. A warm, sincere worship, flowing out of a high view of God and His Word, permeates everything they do.” - Pastor Jon Denney, Edgerton, MO

Please plan to stay afterward for coffee and refreshments in our Fellowship Hall.