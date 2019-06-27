HONESDALE - Pocono Mountains Theater Company presents "Flipping Broadway" at The Cooperage, Sunday evening, June 30.

HONESDALE - Pocono Mountains Theater Company presents "Flipping Broadway" at The Cooperage, Sunday evening, June 30.

Experience Broadway like you’ve never heard it before with your favorite songs written for men, sung by Kara Snyder and Ken McMullen taking the lead on songs originally written for women.

The evening will include music from “Funny Girl”, “Hamilton”, “Wicked”, “Little Me”, “Mame”, and, or course, “Sweeny Todd” where this due first met and performed as Mrs. Lovett and Mr. Todd. Scott Besser, whose musical talents are well known in the Pocono area, provides the accompaniment.

This intimate cabaret is filled with stories, poignant moments, soaring voices and fun for the whole family, organizers said.

The show starts at 7 p.m. with doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person or $10 with a student ID. Purchase tickets at poconomountainstheatercompany.org.

The Cooperage is located at 1030 Main St., Honesdale.



