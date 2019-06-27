Visit wide variety of local artists in their private studios

WAYNE COUNTY - The Wayne County Arts Alliance has announced their 2019 WCAA Artist's Studio Tour set for July 12, 13, 14 at studios all around Wayne County and their headquarters at The Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

The tour is free and open to the public, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

The 17th annual Artists Studio Tour provides an opportunity to meet Wayne County's established and emerging artists in their studios. They represent a wide variety of motifs, such as paintings, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, fiber art, collage, photography, and other original artworks.

Start your tour at The Cooperage Project where you can view a sample of art from each tour artist and talk with the docents to help you plan your tour. Visit one or all 16 locations.

The 2019 Studio Tour includes the following artists: Thomas C, Colbert, Matt Povse, Sally Talaga, Bozena Janiszewski, Susan Cottle Alberto, Tanner Simon, Ellen Silberlicht, Paul Plumadore, Sue Stephan Foster, Elaine Flynn, David Barnett, Alan S Forde, Elizabeth Castellano, Chip Forelli, Pauline Glykokokalos, Denis Folz, Pam Sloan, Kevin Storms, Linda Krause, Deborah Pollak, and Bill Westmoreland.

Visitors are encouraged to sign the guest book at each studio that they visit for additional entries into the Alliance’s tour art raffle for a chance to win a free piece of artwork by one of participating artists.

The Artists’ Studio Tour is the premier event which was the catalyst for establishing the WCAA. The tour gives the public a rare opportunity to visit with the professional artists who call this area their home. Here is your chance to meet the artists and discuss their philosophies, inspiration and working techniques while viewing their most recent collections of artwork.

“If you see something you want to own, take advantage of artist's studio pricing,” said Alliance promoters. “Don't miss this opportunity to visit Wayne County's diverse and talented artists right in their own studios.”

The 2019 WCAA Studio Tour brochure with map and detailed artist information is available at The Cooperage Project, at Art-a-Pelago business/galleries and other area businesses and visitors centers, and online at waynecountyartsalliance.org.



Basic Info:



Friday, Saturday, Sunday, July 12, 13, 14; 10 am - 6 pm each day

WCAA 2019 Artists' Studio Tour

Free to the Public

21 Artists at 16 Studio Locations plus Headquarters at The Cooperage - 1030 Main St. Honesdale PA.

Brochure with Map and info available at area businesses and online at waynecountyartsalliance.org.



