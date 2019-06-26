HONESDALE —With Summer now back in full swing, it’s time to get back to The Pharm! On Thursday evening, June 27, the 52nd Summer Festival of Events continues with an appearance by this popular family band. The concert will start at 7:30 PM in Honesdale’s Central Park, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council.

The members of The Pharm are John O’Keefe (lead guitar), his wife Karen (bass), daughters Melissa (mandolin and guitar) and Liz (fiddle and guitar), and Liz’s husband Aaron Roberts (guitar and dobro). Their performances feature an accessible mix of classic rock, bluegrass, and country, all served up family-style with great energy and sweet harmonies.

Come early with your chair or blanket and enjoy hot pizza from Papa’s Primo Pizza, a freshly-grilled hot dog, or some homemade ice cream from Yatsonsky Farm. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) In case of inclement weather listen to the local radio station WDNH or check the WCCAC Facebook page.

There’s no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but there will be a free will collection to help support the musicians and the WCCAC. For more information, call 570-785-3674, or visit www.honesdaleparkevents.org.