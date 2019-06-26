The Hawley Fire Department’s Annual Letter Drive got underway on June 22 when 889 letters were mailed to residents and businesses served by the Hawley Fire Department. A goal of $18,000 has been set for this years letter drive and will be used to reduce our debt.

The letter drive is important to the Hawley Fire Department as it raises approximately 20% of its yearly budget, according to Wendy Krause, Letter Drive Chairman..

The Hawley Fire Department operates 4 front-line pieces of equipment: a 1991 KME 1250-gpm engine, 2006 KME 2500-Gallon Tanker, a 1993 KME Rescue Truck with hydraulic rescue tool and lifting bags, 1994 Brush Truck.

The Hawley Fire Department serves Hawley Borough, Palmyra Township (Wayne County), Palmyra Township Pike County (Cromwelltown), bordering Lackawaxen Township, and mutual aid to other emergency services in Wayne and Pike Counties.

The Hawley Fire Dept. would like to thank those that have contributed to the drive so far, and anyone wishing to make a contribution and did not receive a letter can mail it to: Hawley Fire Dept., Inc., P.O. Box 61, Hawley, PA 18428.

The Hawley Fire Department are now selling 911 Reflective Address signs for homes and businesses, they can be purchased at $20.00 by calling the firehouse at 570-226-9820.

The Hawley Fire Department meets at the firehouse on the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. and new members are always welcome.