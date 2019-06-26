Honesdale, PA - The Board of The John and Helen Villaume Foundation announced that the Farm Arts Collective was selected to receive one of the Foundation’s 2019 community grant awards. Sue Currier, President of the Farm Arts Collective Board, was on hand to receive a check for $5,000.00 from Villaume Foundation board members, Paul Edwards and Jon Villaume.

The Farm Arts Collective is located on Willow Wisp Organic Farm in Damascus. Its mission is to nourish and build community through farming, art, food and ecology.

Programs include farm-related workshops, agri-cultural public events, and performances including Shakespeare on the Farm. For additional information regarding the Farm Arts Collective, please visit their website at www.farmartscollective.org.

The John and Helen Villaume Foundation established by Honesdale natives, John and Helen Villaume, is dedicated to benefit charitable, religious, scientific, literary and educational programs within Wayne County.

Since its inception, the Foundation has made awards totaling over $1,000,000.00 with Wayne Bank managing the account in the Wealth Management and Trust Services Division of Wayne Bank.

Additional information about the Foundation and grant applications may be obtained from: The John and Helen Villaume Foundation, c/o Wayne Bank Wealth Management and Trust Services Division, 717 Main Street, Honesdale, PA 18431, or by phone: 570-253-8507 or email:Trust@WayneBank.com.