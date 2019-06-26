Upper Delaware River Region – The Delaware Highlands Conservancy invites the public to stop by its offices in Hawley, Pennsylvania or Bethel, New York on select dates scheduled in summer 2019.

From 10am to 4pm on July 8th, July 29th, August 5th, and August 19th, drop by the Conservancy’s Lemons Brook Farm office in Bethel, NY. Meet the staff, tour the property, and talk one-on-one with Land Protection Staff to learn about ways to conserve your land and get your questions answered. Advance registration is not required. The Conservancy’s NY office is located at 120 Segar Rosenburg Road, Swan Lake, NY 12783.

From 10am to 4pm on July 11th, July 25th, August 8th, and August 22nd, drop by the Conservancy’s Hawley, PA office. Meet the staff and talk one-on-one to learn about ways to manage and conserve your land and get your questions answered. Advance registration is not required. The Conservancy’s PA office is located at 508 River Street, Hawley, PA 18428.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit www.DelawareHighlands.org.