SCRANTON — Local residents are among 28 members of The University of Scranton's class of 2019 who graduated from its undergraduate Honors Program, which is one of the Jesuit university's programs of excellence.

Students in the Honors Program pursue a rigorous education that stresses independent work through close engagement with professors and other honors students, including the preparation, presentation and defense of a research or creative project during their senior year.

The following is a list of the class of 2019 Honors Program graduates, their faculty mentors and their research projects.

Stanley Gongliewski of Olyphant worked with Rev. Timothy Cadigan, S.J., assistant professor of biology, on a thesis titled "Incorporation of Antibacterial Herbal Extracts into Cosmetic Products to Treat, Prevent, and Conceal Acne Vulgaris." Gongliewski, who graduated magna cum laude, majored in biology.

