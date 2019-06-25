Simpson, Pa. — Local Naturalist Jane Frye will lead families on a serene and leisurely nature walk along the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail on Saturday, June 29, identifying local flora and fauna along the way.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to gather at the Morse Avenue Trailhead of the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail in Simpson, before 10 a.m., for a free-to-attend educational stroll. From here, Frye will lead the group along a one to two mile stretch of the easily-walked trail terrain, identifying wildflowers, shrubs, trees and any critters that happen to appear along the route.

Nature-lovers could expect to see beavers, deer, rabbits and, perhaps, a bald eager along this approximately two-hour journey. Local plants, summer blooms and ferns will also be identified and explained.

This event is part of a series of nature walks led by the Lackawanna Heritage Valley National and State Heritage Area, based in Scranton. Additional nature walks will be led by Jane Frye on July 20, beginning at the Gilmartin Street Trailhead, and on Sept. 7, beginning at the Elm Street Trailhead in Scranton.

Frye is currently a wildflower walk leader for Lackawanna State Park, Lackawanna College, The Greenhouse Project and the Everhart Museum. Her latest endeavor is writing a series of travelogues on outdoor trips emanating from northeastern Pennsylvania and will include her original digital photography.

For additional information or more detailed directions ahead of Saturday’s free excursion, please contact Lackawanna Heritage Valley, via phone at (570) 963-6730, or by visiting their Facebook page.