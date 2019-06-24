HONESDALE — The Wayne Choralaires, our local community choir, have been at the heart of Wayne County culture for more than 50 years. Come find out why they are such an enduring institution on Monday evening, June 24, beginning at 7:30, when the Choralaires present “American Tapestry” as part of the 52nd annual Summer Festival of Park Events.

The concert, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council, will take place on the Fasshauer Stage in Honesdale’s Central Park.

This year’s program, under the direction of conductor Betsy Black, will weave together a spirited blend of patriotic music and Americana folk songs for the whole family to enjoy.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating.

For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Central United Methodist Church.