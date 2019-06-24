Dublin, Ireland and Allegan, MI – June 21, 2019 – Perrigo Company plc is issuing a voluntary nationwide recall of 35-ounce, 992-gram containers of Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron. This product, sold exclusively at Walmart, is being recalled because of the potential presence of metal foreign matter in a single lot of the product (C26EVFV). The total number of containers affected by this recall is 23,388.

No adverse events have been reported to date, and the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution stemming from a consumer report. No other products or retailers are affected by this recall.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a “use by” date of February 26, 2021, which can be found on the bottom of the package. Any consumers who purchased the product should discontinue use and can visit any Walmart store for a refund.

Consumers with any health-related questions should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about Parent’s Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron can contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.

This recall is being conducted in consultation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc is dedicated to making lives better by bringing high quality and affordable selfcare products that consumers trust everywhere they are sold. The Company is a leading provider of over-the-counter health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at http://www.perrigo.com.