EQUINUNK — The long-running EHS Car Show and fundraising event came to an end after 20 years. The reasons are several and include a decline in sponsorship and other economic issues, also, none of us are getting any younger and it seems that the youth don’t have the same passion for the old cars.

Not to mention, anyone who has driven up 191 to Equinunk and down Pine Mill Road can attest to the deplorable state the roads are in. On a happier note, we lucked out once more with the weather, the sun shining down on Equinunk for the first time in days! And the mood was sweet.

Taking the coveted People’s Choice Award, among the 106 cars, were Doug and Ellie Kirchner from Beach Lake, Pennsylvania, for their 1956 Chevy Nomad.

Four Special Recognition Awards were given out. The first went to Glenn and Vera Day from Hancock, New York, for their 1935 Chevy Roadster. Glenn is a long-time supporter of the car show and his car deserved to win the award.

The second award went to Butch Burdick of Hancock for his 1965 Mustang. Butch said it was originally a Florida car and underwent a five-year restoration.

The third award went to Bob Keesler from Honesdale, Pennsylvania, for his 1941 Oldsmobile Hydramatic. This is an unrestored vehicle, but the black paint still had a shine and it was in tip-top shape.

The fourth award went to Mike and Brenda Myers of Honesdale for their 1968 Chevy Camaro Z/28. Believe it or not, they have owned this car for the last 49 years and it has been lovingly maintained. Mike said he was honored to win the award.

The Best Paint Award was taken by Jeff Shook from Hawley, Pennsylvania, for his 1971 Dodge Charger Super Bee. Jeff said the car has been in his family since 1979. The color is copyrighted as “Plum Crazy.”

The Equinunk Historical Society would like to thank Mel Freilich and Caren Raphael for hosting the event and Jim Balakian for providing visitor parking on his property.

Special thanks go to our Sponsors: Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Dunn, C. Neer RV, The Equinunk Emporium, Pine Mill Garage, Town & Country Energy, Wayne County Ready Mix, and St. Clair Graphics, and to our Award Sponsors: Northeast Rally Club and Andy White.

“We’re going to miss the cast of lovely characters and their fantastic vehicles who’d come to our neck of the woods each June.

"One of the things everyone liked about the show was the social aspect. The beautiful setting on the meadow by the creek made it an easy place to spend the day. As the last cars left the field on Saturday, June 15, there were tears shed,” states the release.