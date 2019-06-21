There are already long waits to see a psychiatrist in many parts of the country — and that's expected to only get worse in coming years.

That's because more than half of U.S. psychiatrists are 55 or older and are expected to retire by 2030, according to San Antonio TV station KSAT.

With one in five Americans struggling with daily mental health issues, it's an issue that needs immediate addressing, experts say.

In Texas, for instance, there is no psychiatrist in 171 out of 254 counties. The wait can often be six weeks to get an appointment.

“As our population grows, our rate of psychiatric care and our rate of mental health care just can't keep up,” Dr. Jason Miller, a psychiatrist, told the station.

Many medical school students who initially wanted to be a psychiatrist are often wooed into other fields, such as neorology and neurosurgery, Miller said.

To help fill the anticipated gap, medical school are ramping up recruiting efforts. Expect to see more psychiatric nurse practitioners and physician assistants helping with mental health issues, as well, KSAT says.