Thea Lind, Community Relations Manager – East Region for UGI Utilities, Inc., received the Clifford R. Gillam Award from the Pocono Mountains United Way at their appreciation event on June 20. The award recognizes an individual who, by vote of his or her peers, represents the spirit of outstanding volunteerism to the agency.

The award is presented annually in memory of Clifford R. Gillam, a founder and long- time leader in the Pocono Mountains United Way.

The Pocono Mountains United Way award capped a series of recognitions UGI received across the state from various United Way agencies. These included:

The United Way of Berks County Eagle Award presented to companies who provide sustained comprehensive support to United Way. Eagle Award recipients are recognized for their support of proven programs including the Loaned Campaign Specialist Program, Campaign Planning Workshops, sponsorships and other activities to promote United Way year-round. UGI has received the Eagle Award for 22 consecutive years.

The United Way of Lancaster County Circle of Honor Award presented to businesses that support the mission of United Way. Inclusion in the Circle of Honor recognizes the quality of a company's workplace campaign, employee support of and participation in United Way activities, and other non-monetary contributions,

The United Way of Bradford County Award of Excellence for 100 percent participation from employees at the UGI office in Troy.

The United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties Certificate of Appreciation to IBEW Local #2244 UGI employees for their outstanding commitment to the community through their support of its annual campaign. In addition, the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties presented UGI with the Rising Star Award for a mid-size business raising the most new dollars.

The Huntingdon County United Way Diamond Award, which is the agency’s highest employee award, given for employee increases in giving, participation, and per capita giving.

The United Way of Greater Hazleton Community Impact Award, given to the top 10 companies that combined to raise one third of the organization’s campaign fund of over $600,000.

