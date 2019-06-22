On June 8, 2019, the Upper Delaware River Basin Citizens (UDRBC) under idyllic conditions, held their first annual river cleanup.

Forty-three volunteers from various organizations gathered at the Landers Campground in Narrowsburg Saturday morning and boarded a bus to be shuttled to Milanville to begin their journey back to Narrowsburg.

Manning kayaks and rafts, the group was divided in half with half of the group scouring the PA side while the other half scoured the NY side of the river. After several hours on the river, the crews arrived back at Narrowsburg with raSs full of tires, barrels, and even a frying pan.

The event was celebrated with a BBQ of hamburgers, hotdogs, and salads, provided by UDRBC. Each group that brought ten or more volunteers was awarded a check for $150 for their group. Venture Scout Crew of Honesdale, Galloway Body Shop, and the Beach Lake Free Methodist Church Group each received a check for $150.

At the same time, a UDRBC Agricultural Scholarship for $1,000 was presented to Alec Milucky of Sullivan West High School.

At the conclusion of the picnic, a raffle was held with gifts donated from Dairy Twist, Rutledge Excavation, Canfield Logging, Cochecton Mills, Tractor Supply, Rich Paparella Barbershop, Jennz Restaurant, Elegante Restaurant, Narrowsburg Inn, Ghiggeri’s Fine Olive Oils and Balsamics, and Universal Hair Design. A youth kayak, life vest, and fishing pole were donated by the board of directors of the UDRBC.

Each participant received a “Sweep the Delaware” T-shirt, which displayed the proud sponsors of the event. The sponsors were EnviroVentures, Roto-Rooter Plumbers, C. Neer RV, Rutledge Excavating, Augello Excavating, Dairy Twist, Adams River Run, Narrowsburg Inn & Grille, The Dime Bank, Bisbee Lumber & Supply, Lakewood Garage, Inc., Neu Logging, Wayne Bank, Canfield Logging, Maverick Draw Ventures, James McDonald, SEO, Lander’s River Trips, and Diehl Trucking, Inc.

A huge thank you is given to Rick Landers for helping UDRBC coordinate this event by supplying transportation and water-crafts, EnviroVentures for taking care of all of the trash and recyclables removed from the river, area businesses for generously donating raffle items, and area businesses for being our sponsors.

Finally, we owe a huge thank you to all of the participants for making the UDRBC River Sweep a resounding success.