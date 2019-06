The Rail-Trail Council is holding bike rides on the D&H Rail-Trail on Wednesday evenings at 6 PM.

This Wednesday, June 26th , meet at the Forest City Trailhead, on Commerce Boulevard, off SR 247.

For the month of July, we will meet at the Union Dale Trailhead, again Wednesdays at 6 PM. Park behind Cables Deli. All are welcome! Questions: trails@nep.net or 679-9300