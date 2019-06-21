– PPL recently presented a check for $23,000 to the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties through Pennsylvania’s Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program to support the United Way’s Pre-Kindergarten Scholarship initiative.

“The United Way is grateful to our corporate partners like PPL who share our vision to help all children in our community enter school ready to learn and enjoy academic success on the way to successful futures,” said Gary Drapek, president of the United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties.

The funding was made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s EITC program which provides PPL and other eligible businesses with a tax credit for donations to a nonprofit scholarship or educational improvement organization such as the United Way.

Through this program, tuition assistance is provided for children from income eligible families to help them bridge the gap and assist the children in getting a solid start toward success in school and beyond. So far this year, 133 children in Lackawanna, Wayne, Luzerne and Pike Counties have attended quality preschool programs as a result.

For more information, please contact the United Way at 343-1267 or visit uwlc.net.