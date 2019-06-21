ANGAUR, Palau — Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Bartles, Civic Action Team (CAT) Palau 133-28 physician from Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, examines a patients during his monthly visit to provide medical advice and treatment to the citizens of Angaur.

CAT Palau provides community construction support to the host nation, assists and trains apprentices with general engineering skills, facilitates a medical outreach program, and coordinates community relationship programs.

CAT Palau is an integral part of the U.S. mission to assist and support the development of the Republic of Palau through agreements made in the Compact of Free Association between the two nations. 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the CAT mission in Palau.