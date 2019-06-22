A day at the ballpark became a valuable learning experience for a group of Future Business Leaders of America members from Western Wayne High School.

Students from area high schools were invited to attend a Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders game and to hear about the various career opportunities available in a sports franchise.

The following Railriders personnel spoke to the students: Josh Olerud, Team President & General Manager; Scott A’Hara, Chief Financial Officer; Katie Beekman, Vice President and Assistant General Manager; Andrew Yarnall, Vice President, Ticket Sales & Service; and Robby Judge, Director of Youth Baseball and Sports Sales.