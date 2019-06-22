The Wayne County Arts Alliance is excited to announce a “Call for Art” for a major new art installation in Hawley, PA. In celebration of 99 years in business, Mr. Henry Skier of A.M.Skier Insurance is creating a “Celebration on Main” in Hawley, PA.

The north side of 126 Main St. Hawley will be transformed into a presentation of artwork by local Wayne County artists. Images of original artwork will be printed in hi-resolution onto billboard vinyl and mounted to the wall and remain on display for a year. The WCAA website and A.M.Skier Insurance website and new “Celebration on Main” websites will include information about the artists.

Please submit up to 6 images for consideration. Low resolution images are requested for judging (72 dpi and 650 pixels on longest side) Those selected to participate will be required to submit a high resolution image for printing (300 dpi and 5000 pixels on longest side) All images should be jpegs; indicate title, medium and year created for each submission.

Submissions must include full contact information including name, phone number AND email. Submissions which do not follow all guidelines will not be considered.

Selections will be made based on artistic quality and graphic strength. The wall is viewed from the street or sidewalk, so strong graphic qualities are important to be effective. All submissions should be horizontal. Finished dimensions of the mounted artwork will be 12’ x 16’. Some cropping may be necessary.

The “Celebration on Main” art display in Hawley is a project sponsored by A.M.Skier Insurance and coordinated by the Wayne County Arts Alliance.

After a year on display in Hawley, the vinyls will remain the property of A.M.Skier and Mr. Skier intends to gift the artwork vinyls to one of the many children’s camps that he supports in the US and internationally so that the artwork can be enjoyed for years to come.

Artists selected for “Celebration on Main” are expected to become members of WCAA. We welcome all art-enthusiasts and artists. Annual individual membership is $35. Other levels are available. Online waynecountyartsalliance.org or email us with questions for mailing a membership check.

Make your submission via email to waynecountyartsalliance@gmail.com. Please put “Celebration on Main” in the subject line.

Deadline for entries is July 12. Selections will be announced soon afterward and the artwork panels are scheduled to be installed in Hawley this summer. Please direct any questions to waynecountyartsalliance@gmail.com