On Saturday May, 4th 2019, Aaron and Nicole May held a very successful grand opening for their new business Tri State Block & Pool.

It was a beautiful day that people from all over came out to see what they have to offer. They are a supplier for contractors as well as homeowners. Some of the many things they offer are sheds, carports, metal buildings, gazebos, swing sets, pavers, block, retaining wall systems (CST, Rosetta Hardscapes, Belgard & Kennedy Concrete), mulch, topsoil, & Stone Products, Natural Stone, Bagged & Bulk Products, Propane, Pools (in-ground, above ground & semi inground).

Pick up or delivery available. Tri State Block & Pool is a family owned and operated business with landscaping and hardscaping expertise. Aaron and Nicole would like to thank everyone that stopped by to support them on Saturday to get to know them & their family and explore the property.

They would also like to thank all of their suppliers and vendors for helping them to grow and become their customers go to for their outdoor living needs, as well as Desiree Tennant for bringing their petting zoo.

Located at 1691 Cochecton Tpke. Damascus, PA 18415, next to the Dime Bank right near the Sullivan County/Delaware river border. 570-470-9006 www.tristateblockandpool.com. Find them on Facebook & Instagram @tristateblockandpool