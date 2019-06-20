Lake Ariel, PA (June 2019) – Celebrate the beginning of Summer with Food, Drink and Music at the 5th Annual Summer Solstice Party hosted by Lacawac Sanctuary. The Summer Solstice fundraiser will be an evening of local offerings, highlighting Wayne County and the area through locally produced libations, tapas-style menu and live musical entertainment!

Join us Thursday June 20th beginning at 6 pm at the Wallenpaupack Brewing Company in Hawley. Tickets are $25 per person or $45 for two. For more information visit lacawac.org or call 689-9494. Come welcome the official start of summer at Lacawac’s Summer Solstice Party.

Sponsors of for this year’s event include Pioneer Construction, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Bold Gold Media.