LAKE ARIEL –On August 10th Lacawac Sanctuary Field Station and Environmental Education Center will celebrate its 4th annual Farm to Plate fundraising gala at the Historic Watres Lodge at Lacawac. This year’s event is presented by Rustic Charm Vintage Rentals. Each year Lacawac chooses to honor community members and those that have helped shaped Lacawac’s future.

This year Lacawac’s dinner committee and Board of Trustees have chosen to honor the following: Lifetime Achievement Award in Research – The Academy of Natural Sciences; Lifetime Achievement Award in Education – Wayne Bank; Lifetime Achievement Award in Preservation – Attorney John F. Spall and The Arthur Watres Community Service Award to the Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WECCO).

The Academy of Natural Sciences

The Academy of Natural Sciences is the oldest natural science institution in the Americas. It was founded in 1812 by many of the leading naturalists of the young American republic with an expressed mission of "the encouragement and cultivation of the sciences." Throughout its existence the Academy has sponsored expeditions, conducted original environmental and systematics research, and amassed remarkable collections containing more than 18 million specimens, an extensive library and archive, and arguably the finest rare natural history book collection in the world. The Academy’s academic enterprise was strengthened considerably in 2011 when it merged with nearby Drexel University — a leading private non-profit research institution that focusses on innovation and entrepreneurship and provides a unique cooperative education program for its students. Two centuries after the Academy’s founding it remains one of the most important natural science institutions in the world.

Wayne Bank

Founded in 1871, Wayne Bank will celebrate 148 years of community banking in 2019. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State.

Employing more than 200 local people, Wayne Bank offers a full line of products and services to meet the financial needs of consumers and businesses. The Bank is also committed to providing the most advanced, secure, and user friendly bank technology, along with a knowledgeable staff and innovative tools to demonstrate how easy and accessible it is to use. This offers customers the convenience of banking from anywhere, combined with the comfort of personalized service from their local bank.

As a community bank, Wayne Bank is an integral part of both the local community and economy. Each year, the Bank contributes to hundreds of organizations throughout Pennsylvania and New York and Bank employees are passionate about helping their communities through event participation and service to local charities. By supporting residents, businesses, schools, and charitable organizations, Wayne Bank is dedicated to reinvesting in the community and encouraging economic growth.

John F. Spall Esq.

Attorney John F. Spall is a graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School, class of 1964; The University of Scranton, class of 1968; and Villanova University School of Law, class of 1971.

Attorney Spall is the firm’s senior partner and is an experienced real estate attorney with more than 45 years of experience. He has served as the Pike Wayne Board of Realtors legal counsel since 1974. He also has served Wayne County, as a 1st Assistant District Attorney and County Solicitor.

Attorney Spall is a member of the Wayne and Pike County Bar Associations, the Pennsylvania Bar Association and is admitted to practice before the Courts of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the United States District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, the United States Court of Appeal for the Third Circuit, and the Supreme Court of the United States of America.

He is current President of the Wallenpaupack School District, he is also a Director and Secretary of the Dime Bank. He is a current trustee to the Lacawac Sanctuary. He was a past Chairman of the Board of the Pike Wayne Board of the American Red Cross and a past director of the Greentown Historical Society. He was a past solicitor for the Wayne County Housing Authority and Redevelopment Authority. He was also a Director for the Hawley Bank, and a director and regional chairman of First Eastern Bank and has served numerous other community organizations.

Wayne Economic Development Corporation

Wayne Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO) incorporated nearly 65 years ago as a private, non-profit organization dedicated to creating jobs and improving the prosperity of the citizens of Wayne County. We are advancing our communities by integrating the County’s unique natural landscape and quality of life with forward-thinking technology, infrastructure and business support. Initiatives include The Stourbridge Project, a new technology/media business incubator with free co-working space (named the 2018 Project of the Year by the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association). Also, expanded broadband, a first-class business park, model workforce delivery system, agricultural planning, local financing and resource development. In 2018, WEDCO brought nearly $1.8 million in grant funds to Wayne County for development and planning projects.

WEDCO is a Certified Provider for the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. We are a 501(c)6 non-profit corporation comprised of businesses in partnership with state, county, and municipal government that realizes a bright economic future depends on investing and planning today.

For more information on Lacawac’s 4th Annual Farm to Plate Dinner including sponsorship opportunities and tickets, visit lacawac.org/farm-to-plate or contact Craig Lukatch, President at 570-689-9494, craig.lukatch@lacawac.org.

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research. Located on Lake Wallenpaupack, the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation plays an important role in the preservation of Lake Lacawac which is one of the southernmost glacial lakes in the hemisphere and has been preserved in pristine condition free from development and encroachment.

Rustic Charm Vintage Rentals is located in historic Honesdale and is a specialty rental business catering to weddings, bridal showers, baby showers and private parties. They have carefully curated a unique collection of antique, shabby chic, Victorian and modern furniture, china, farmhouse tables, bars, chairs and all the decor. For more information on Rustic Charm Vintage Rentals visit rusticcharmvintagerentals.com