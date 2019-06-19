Here is a great way to cool off and have fun for FREE.

The lakes at Lackawanna County’s parks will officially open on Saturday, June 22. All of the locations are staffed with lifeguards.

The swimming areas are open Monday through Sunday from 11 AM – 7 PM.

The locations are as follows:

• Aylesworth Lake, Archbald

• Merli-Sarnoski Lake, Carbondale

• Covington Lake, Covington Township off of Route 307

Repairs are still being done on the pool at McDade Park. It is tentatively slated to open on Saturday, June 29.

The pool and lakes will remain open through mid-August.

For additional information, contact the County’s Parks & Recreation Office at 570-963-6764.