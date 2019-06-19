The Scranton Civil War Roundtable toured the Dunmore Cemetery Tuesday, June 18 under the guidance of Julie Esty from the Dearly Departed Players group. The Roundtable is a discussion group of Civil War enthusiasts and descendants which meets from 7 to 830 pm on the third Tuesday of each month at the Abington Community Library, 1200 West Grove Street, Clarks Summit, PA to discuss issues, battles and politics of the Civil War and the era. Anyone with an interest is welcome to attend and join the Roundtable.