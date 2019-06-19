Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau celebrated Ag Literacy Week, March 18 – 22, by having volunteers across the county read “Right This Very Minute” by Lisl H. Detlefsen. The volunteers read to students in Kindergarten through second grade in 74 classrooms in Wayne County.

When we eat our meals and snacks throughout the day, do we ever think about what farmers are doing “right this very minute” to provide these safe, delicious foods for us? This book explores what farmers do every day to produce food for our tables.

Ag Literacy Week was developed by the PA Friends of Agriculture Foundation, a charitable group supported by the PA Farm Bureau. The Foundation's focus is to provide agriculture education to students who have no connection to the farming community. It has also sponsored six Mobile Ag Education Labs that travel to schools across the state. These educational programs help students see their connection to agriculture and helps them appreciate the vital role it plays in our daily lives.

Wayne/Pike Farm Bureau would like to thank Jessica Scull, Extension Educator, for organizing the volunteers and also, thank you to all the volunteers who read to students and subsequently donated the books to their classrooms.