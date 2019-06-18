Dunmore – The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

Short Term

- -County Wide- -Sign Repair and Replacement-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 170-Creek Dr-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-6/17/2019-6/18/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Hancock Hwy-Damascus/Lebanon-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Mowing-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Crack Sealing-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Patching-6/19/2019-6/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3024-Tannery Rd-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/17/2019-6/18/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3028-Owego-Cherry Ridge- -Pothole Patching-6/20/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3030-Carbondale Rd-Waymart-Single Lane-Drainage-6/20/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3039-Melody-Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/19/2019-6/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4004-White Oak-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-6/19/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4017-Egypt Rd-Dyberry/Mount Pleasant-Single Lane-Drainage-6/19/2019-6/19/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4014-Pleasant Valley-Scott/Preston-Single Lane-Dirt Roads-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4033-Como Rd-Preston-Detour-Rock Protect-6/17/2019-6/21/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4037-Scott Center-Scott -Detour -Rock Protect-6/17/2019-6/17/2019-7 AM to 3 PM