We invite everyone to come and celebrate with us at the new location of Lake Art at 222 Route 507 in Hawley. Lake Art will be celebrating their Grand Opening on June 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Lake Art has been a long beloved shop in Greentown and this will be their first summer operating out of the Hawley location.

Whether you are lucky enough to be a resident and enjoy our area year-round or just love to vacation here, Lake Art provides the best products to showcase your pride in Lake Wallenpaupack. Each Lake Art product is designed and crafted by the owner and artist Rob Kobrzynski.

They offer a large variety of merchandise from apparel and drinkware to decorative options for the home or office, you’ll be sure to find something you love. Currently hours are Friday and Saturday 10am-6pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. Please be sure to join us in celebrating this wonderful store and welcome them to their beautiful new location.