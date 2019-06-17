Honesdale, Pa – Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wayne Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Kris Malti to Vice President.

According to Mr. Critelli, “Kris is highly deserving of this special recognition. Her extensive experience and strong leadership keeps our Deposit Operations and Electronic Banking departments running efficiently and effectively. Her continued dedication to her role has been instrumental in strengthening our organization, and I am so pleased to announce this promotion.”

Kris joined the Bank in March of 1998 and has held several titles during her tenure. She currently serves as the Deposit Operations and Electronic Banking Manager. Kris resides in Honesdale with her husband, Brad, and their son, Tyler, and enjoys camping in her spare time.

Wayne Bank is a subsidiary of Norwood Financial Corp, Member FDIC, and is located in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. The Bank has 26 Community Offices serving Wayne, Pike, Monroe, Lackawanna, and Luzerne Counties in Pennsylvania, along with Delaware and Sullivan Counties in New York State. The stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol— NWFL.