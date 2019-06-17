DALLAS TWP., Pa. – The Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Program's 2019 graduating class achieved a 100-percent pass rate on the Praxis Examination in Speech-Language Pathology, which is required for national licensure by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

The Department of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University has had 200 students graduate from the five-year, entry-level Master of Science degree program since 2014. During that time, the program's students have achieved a six-year average pass rate of 100 percent on the first attempt at taking the national licensure examination.

The Master of Science degree program in speech-language pathology at Misericordia University also features the Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. It is a comprehensive facility that provides diagnostic, and speech, language, and hearing services for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly with communication disorders in the community. Undergraduate and graduate student clinicians provide the services. The clinicians evaluate and treat clients under the direct supervision of faculty and staff certified by ASHA and licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

For more information about the speech-language pathology program at Misericordia University, please call (570) 674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu/slp. Founded by the Sisters of Mercy in 1924, Misericordia University is Luzerne County’s first four-year college and offers 56 academic programs on the graduate and undergraduate levels in full- and part-time formats. Misericordia University ranks in the top tier of the Best Regional Universities – North category of U.S. News and World Report’s 2019 edition of Best Colleges. The Princeton Review recognizes MU as a 2019 Best Northeastern College and Money Magazine includes Misericordia in its 2018-19 “Best Colleges” list.