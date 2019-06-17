Take four well-seasoned veteran musicians, each steeped in a variety of American musical traditions. Throw them into a steamy, bubbling N’Orleans gumbo, simmer over some hot blues licks, and serve. That’s the recipe for the Barn Cats, who will be performing on Monday, June 17, at Honesdale’s Central Park as part of the 52nd Annual Summer Festival of Park Events, presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council (WCCAC).

The Barn Cats are John Rocklin (rhythm guitar, vocals), Jan London (lead guitar), Tom Rausch (bass, vocals) and Jim Verdi (percussion and production).

The quartet has been quite busy lately, appearing at many local venues. They feature original tunes as well as classic covers, blending blues, funk, soul, and rock’n’roll in the unique Barn Cats style. Listeners are advised to be ready to dance! For more information about the Barn Cats, including videos, see their webpage at www.thembarncats.com.

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the Cooperage.