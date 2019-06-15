WALLENPAUPACK - There are now 30 students in the Wallenpaupack Area School District considered homeless. A district with a poverty level above 50 percent, many were surprised to learn about the financial struggles affecting Wallenpaupack students after reading a News Eagle article published in January, when there were 22 known homeless students. The response from the initial article, has been “wonderful” according to Rosemary Martynuk who established “Our Kids’ Food Pantry” in the high school last year when she realized so many students needed food.

A Teacher’s Aide, Martynuk said the community has truly responded and students too, have taken part in educating others with a few giving a presentation about the pantry and others managing and organizing the pantry that is housed in a closet in the high school.

Giving Tuesday

At the high school, many showed their support by donating on “Giving Tuesday” that was organized by members of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). In just a day, a full cart of food was donated by students and staff. A sophomore, Corey Fowler said taking part in the project was a “good experience” because he liked being involved in something that helped the community. Sam Kier, also a sophomore said the presentation was “meaningful,” and he found his peers to be “passionate” about the issue because they know classmates in need. With so many more involved now, Martynuk said she hopes students continue to be interested, so they understand “what’s going on in the world.”

Senior Erin Duncan and sophomore Karter Rowell are two who enjoy managing the donations. When there are new deliveries, Duncan said that is one of her favorite times of the week because the students organize the donations. Rowell said its “amazing” because she has seen how much the pantry has grown in the past few months. Young carpenters in Kevin McCue’s trades class built new sturdy wooden shelves that Martynuk is proud of and large, wooden boxes that will be found at the Lake Region IGA, Dutch’s Market in Greentown, each school and in the Hawley Silk Mill. In addition to the many foods, people have also been giving more toiletries, bedding and clothing, which wasn’t as abundant before.

Students decide to help

The students all choose to be involved. Rowell volunteers because she understands the pantry’s significance since she receives a bag each week. Breaking up as she spoke, Rowell said the bags are “a lot of help” but they also show that “people here care.” Although the students and staff may not know her well, “They’re happy to give you stuff you need. I’m very grateful for it.”

Ann Monaghan, the registrar and homeless liaison for the district said “Our Kids’ Food Pantry” is comparable to community pantries now, because of what’s available. Duncan said she especially enjoyed decorating the boxes that were given to students for the holidays. For Easter, Martynuk figured there were hams given to 28 families with all of the trimmings, chocolate bunnies and baskets. Rowell noted how her mom “loved the box.” Because of the community’s support, there was a gift bag in each box, which Martynuk called “beautiful.” Now, she figured the boxes will continue each holiday because of additional donations.

Volunteering in the pantry that’s at her school, Duncan said is a different experience because she’s seeing her fellow students get excited about receiving food and that has created new friendships and a “family” has been formed. Currently foods are sent to the South School once a month, but by September, Martynuk said they will be able to extend to the other schools because of the relationships formed with local churches, businesses and private donors. Recently, 48 backpacks were donated, that students will use to bring food home because some don’t like using a shopping bag said Duncan.

No shame

While some students are unsure about seeking assistance, Rowell said there’s “nothing wrong with getting help.” Prior to “Our Kids’ Food Pantry,” Rowell hadn’t received help, but with a family of four children, two parents, an uncle and three dogs there’s a need. Martynuk noted, she accepts pet food too.

Through the years, Monaghan has seen a lot, but this year the numbers are “exceeding,” which she doesn’t know why she said. To be considered homeless, the student may be living with anyone but their parents. The “concept” of homeless, goes beyond living in a car she said. The pantry, senior Taleightaha Lester said has “helped a lot” because she knows the need firsthand, having been homeless. With many not realizing the issue exists, breaking up as she spoke, Lester said telling others isn’t easy. Rowell agreed because there are friends who don’t have troubles so they don’t understand.

Shared leftovers

The need remains though, since Martynuk continues to see things and more recently she saw a student carrying multiple trays after his friends gave him what they didn’t eat so he could eat the leftovers. That student though, didn’t tell adults, so often times teachers and staff have to see the need. Rowell actually knows others who need assistance, but won’t accept it. To that, she said, “It doesn’t hurt to have help.”

Monaghan is currently trying to establish “share tables” in each building, where the remainder of cafeteria food from the day will be available for students to take home. Monaghan is still working on the details because under federal guidelines everything must be individually wrapped. The hope, is to have the tables available in each building next year. The local organizations helping now, Martynuk said were “shocked” to learn of the need because they weren’t aware. Now, she hopes people will continue to support “Our Kids’ Food Pantry” because it won’t last if the help stops.

Summer park lunches

Although the school year will end soon, some students will continue to need assistance and so, Martynuk has connected with the Hawley Lake Wallenpaupack Lions Club and through a grant, “Lunch in the Park” will happen Monday through Friday at no cost, from 11a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Bingham Park.

Despite the end of the academic year, Martynuk will continue to collect donations with the help of a church in Lakeville that will house the food. Next year, there will be boxes in each school and someone will collect and distribute the donations. Martynuk welcomes donations at the school while school is still in session. There are drop offs at the Hawley Silk Mill, the Paupack United Methodist Church, Lakeville United Methodist Church, Lakeville Township building, the Dollar General in Greentown and Lake Region IGA. With the new relationships formed and seeing the progress, Martynuk said she is excited and now, she’s on a “mission” to continue helping the students. Martynuk figures she helps about 30 students a week, with each bag containing foods they can make themselves such as: peanut butter and jelly, tuna fish or a can of sauce and pasta with dried milk. Monaghan added though, there’s more than 30, since each student is bringing the bags home and who knows how many they live with.

Forced into adult role

The stories she hears, Monaghan said can be heartbreaking because she’s talking to teenagers who are forced to make adult decisions while coming to school when “they should be kids, they need to be kids.” The support is much appreciated Martynuk said, but the help will need to continue because although school is ending soon, it will start again in the fall with some of the same students and new ones. Seeing peoples’ backing, has been “wonderful” because they are “doing it from their hearts.”

For more information, Rosemary Martynuk can be reached by calling the Wallenpaupack Area High School at 570-226-4557 ex. 5242. The school offices will be open all summer. Checks can be made to: WAHS Kids Food Pantry.