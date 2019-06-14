join us Saturday June 15th at 9am at Frank's Place parking lot for one of our favorite events on the trail, Yoga Hike! We will be hiking north on the D&H Rail-Trail and visiting a beautiful section of the Lackawanna River where Tiffany Debish, of Studio Be. Yoga, will lead us in slow, meditative yoga focused on breath awareness and proper alignment. We hope to see you there.



All are welcome to join. Dress appropriately, wear sturdy sneakers or boots, bring water, snacks, use tick and bug spray and sunscreen!

We ask for a $5 donation for Yoga.

Happy Trails!