DAMASCUS—A quartet of civic-minded students from Damascus School took the reins of their township last month for the annual Supervisors for a Day program.

Ivy Brinkerhoff, Trent Gombita, Owen Hawley and Hannah Rybak spent May 20th touring Damascus Township with the Board of Supervisors and leading the monthly business meeting held that night as part of their local government curriculum.

Damascus students have been doing this each year for nearly a quarter century, explained Peter Casazza, the students' social studies teacher.

“It's a great program and a great collaboration between the students and the township supervisors,” said Casazza, lauding his students for their exemplary representation of Damascus School.

Similarly, Damascus Township Supervisor Daniel Rutledge noted, “The kids did excellent. They participated and showed interest the whole day.”

During the morning, the quartet visited Bedrock Quarry, C. Neer RV Inc., the Saw Mill Museum by Duck Harbor, Boyce Products and Tri State Block, a new business in the area.

“We want the kids to see what's in the area,” said Supervisor Steve Adams, “It's important to show them success and that you can make a living here, but you have to find your niche.”

Adams noted the tour also gives the supervisors a chance to check in with local businesses and see how they're doing.

That evening, the students drove the monthly business meeting with supervisors Rutledge and Joseph Canfield overseeing them.

Praising the students' efforts, Rutledge said “It's important because if they're not participating first-hand, they don't know what's going on.”

Both Rutledge and Adams noted one of the reasons Damascus Township is happy to participate every year is that it demonstrates to students and the broader area that there's more to running a township than just fixing roads.

A release from Damascus Township notes the students “...did an awesome job,” and thanks all participating businesses for their involvement.