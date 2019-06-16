VARDEN—Monday was a night of many recognitions at the Western Wayne School District June Board of Directors meeting.

Senior Rachael Harsch was lauded for her academic achievements at Western Wayne High School.

Currently ranked fourth in her class, Harsch has been recognized on the Distinguished Honor Roll and is a three-year member of the National Honor Society (NHS).

Eager for academic challenge, Harsch is currently enrolled in several advanced placement (AP) courses, including Physics I, Literature and Composition, and Calculus.

She has also taken AP and honors Chemistry, AP and honors Biology, Ap Language and Composition.

Extracurricularly, Harsch has participated in the Reading Competition for four years, Envirothon for three and was a member of stage crew for one year.

Athletically, Harsch has been a member of the Western Wayne Color Guard for four years, two of which she served as team captain.

An active member of the community, Harsch has volunteered at the Steamtown Marathon as part of NHS and has helped out at St. Mary's Church Vacation Bible School.

Looking to further her interests in science, Harsch plans to attend Susquehanna University and major in Chemistry.

A daring rescue

Also honored Monday night, Giavanna Dawn Amy Rastello received a certificate of recognition from Western Wayne Police Officer Paul Semler for quick thinking in an emergency situation.

In a letter addressed to Rastello, Semler explained “On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, you encountered a fellow student in the hallway of Western Wayne High School that was suffering from a medical emergency. You stopped to offer assistance. Upon realizing that the student was in need of medical attention you summoned help and remained with him until help arrived.

“Because of your quick thinking and concern the School Police, Nurse and High School Administers responded and were able to help the student who was subsequently transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

“Your actions exemplify the standards that we, at Western Wayne High School, wish to instill in our students. Furthermore, your caring, compassion and quick thinking reflect great credit upon yourself, your family and the entire student body.”

Athletic achievements

The Western Wayne School Board also recognized student athletes who participated in PIAA state competitions.

According to the district, Leonard Maiocco III won his second district title in tennis. He made it to the second day of competition and earned a Bronze medal.

In boys track and field, John Barcarola earned a state medal with a seventh place finish in the 400 meter race. He established a new school record.

In girls track and field, the 4x400 meter relay team, consisting of Samantha Atcavage, Cassidy Asinski, Trina Barcarola, and Anne Skirpan, finished with a sixth-place medal.

Skirpan also took gold at Districts in the 400 meter individual race.

Barcarola earned three District gold medals and finished eighth at States in the 300 meter hurdles. She also earned gold medals at the State pole vault championship and the 100 meter hurdles.

To date, Barcarola has earned nine PIAA state medals and still has her senior year ahead of her.

Congratulations were issued to the athletes and their coaches.