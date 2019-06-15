A tent on the grounds of the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary in White Mills will be the spot to be as members, friends and neighbors come together in a “Salute to Summer,” a fundraising dinner on Friday, June 21, 2019.

A casual gathering begins at 4:30 pm on the grounds around Trout Lake on Blue Heron Trail at 5:15 pm. Guests can then enjoy the ground, the glass museum and gift shop until 5:45pm. A barbeque buffet dinner by Crum Catering starts at 6:00 pm.

The Judge James Rutherford Community Service Award will be presented to John F. Spall, Esq. at 6:45 pm. The award is jointly given by the Wayne County Bar Association and the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary in recognition of outstanding community service. The award was first granted in 1993 to its namesake and was established to honor outstanding community leadership and service to the welfare of the entire Wayne County area. Past recipients include Donna and Jim LaBar, Alfred G. Howell, Esq., Boy Scout Troop #1, White Mills Fire Company, Edith Wallat Hirsch, and Dr. Walter Barbe.

Cash bar with wine, beer, and signature cocktails will be available from 4:30. Tickets are $75 per person, $575 for a table of eight, and $700 for a table of ten. The evening will also include a diverse Silent Auction.

A commemorative booklet is being offered for those wishing to advertise and join in the Sanctuary’s special night. Advertising sizes include a full page at $150; half page at $100; quarter page at $50; and “Friends” listing at $25.

According to Gary C. Beilman, Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary Chairman, “There’s no better way to kick off the summer season than by attending the Dorflinger Sanctuary annual dinner. Enjoy the property, a visit to the Dorflinger Glass Museum, and a fantastic outdoor dinner and drinks, complete with a fabulous silent auction. In addition to supporting our “Dorflinger gem,” this year’s event will be extra special with the Rutherford Award presentation at the event to a most deserving local attorney. The night promises to be a great evening and we invite all to attend.”

The Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary at the top of the hill in White Mills includes the Dorflinger Glass Museum, located in the former home of renowned glassmaker Christian Dorflinger. The Sanctuary is approximately 600 acres gifted by Dorothy Grant Suydam in 1980.

The museum exhibits an extensive collections of Dorflinger glass. Additional exhibits show glass made by other Wayne County glass factories. The Sanctuary is also home to the Wildflower Music Festival, a series of seven Saturday evening held in a natural amphitheater.

The village of White Mills lies halfway between Hawley and Honesdale on Route 6. At the blinking light adjacent, turn at the Dorflinger Factory Museum and go up the steep hill (Elizabeth Street) for 6/10 of a mile to the stop sign at a second blinking light. Continue on for 1/10 of a mile to the entrance of the Sanctuary on your right.

For additional information and for dinner reservations or advertising, please email Executive Director Joan Gillner at suydam@ptd.net or call the Sanctuary at 570-253-1185. Online reservations are available at shop.dorflinger.org.