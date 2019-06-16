STATE—The Property Tax /Rent Rebate Program deadline was extended through the end of the year, states a Pennsylvania Department of Revenue release issued Monday.

Seniors over 65, widows and widowers over 50, and those over the age of living with disabilities now have until December 31, 2019 to apply for return funding on property tax and rent paid in 2018.

Applicants' income is limited to $35,000 per year for homeowners and $15,000 per year for renters. Half an applicant's Social Security income is excluded.

Standard rebates are capped at $650, though certain homeowners may qualify for supplemental rebates which can bolster their total rebate to $975.

Applications take between six and eight weeks to fully process.

Rebates will begin to be distributed on July 1.

As of June 1, over 432,000 applications had been submitted, states a release.

In total, last year's program benefitted just under 572,000 individuals with more than $253 million according to the Department of Revenue release.

Since the program began in 1971, older and disabled Pennsylvanians have received over $6.9 billion in rent and property tax rebates.

Those interested in applying for a property tax/rent rebate can do so by calling 1-888-222-9190 or visiting the Department of Revenue website: www.revenue.pa.gov.

Applicants need to acquire the PA-1000 Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim form in order to apply.

Those in need of application assistance can contact the Department of Revenue regional office in Scranton (570-963-4585), their local senior center or the Wayne County Area Agency on Aging (570-253-4262, www.aging.wayneountypa.gov).

Those who have already applied can check the status of their rebate by calling 1-888-728-2937 (1-888-PATAXES).

Rebate status can also be viewed online at: https://www.doreservices.state.pa.us/PITServices/WheresMy/Rebate.

Online assistance from the Department of Revenue is available at: https://revenue-pa.custhelp.com.

—Information from a release was used in this story.