The Narrowsburg Union welcomes Sprouted Root Kitchen, the newest start-up business in their certified kitchen. Retired educators Rose Reilly and Kevin Toledo, who have a passion for clean food, create vegan, one-hundred percent plant-based, organic prepared foods that are served up weekly at the Narrowsburg Farmers Market. Rose and Kevin have been in the Hortonville area for ten years and began this new vocational path by devising recipes for friends who are vegan. Their goal is to create tasty, visually appealing plant-based food that everyone can enjoy. “The Union is the perfect venue for us,” says Rose. “We can create our food in the Union’s certified kitchen and then serve it delicatessen style at the market.” Among the offerings are savory Belgian waffle sandwiches such as “What’s Up Doc?,” a carrot lox and cashew cream sandwich; homemade crackers; rosemary lemonade; and sunflower seed-based spreadable cheeses. Sprouted Root Kitchen will take orders from their instagram account @sproutedrootkitchen, or find them weekly at the Narrowsburg Farmers Market, The Narrowsburg Union, 7 Erie Avenue, Narrowsburg, NY, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. through October 26.