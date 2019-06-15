Hawley, PA and Bethel, NY— Join the Delaware Highlands Conservancy and Peter Wulfhorst, member of the Gifford Pinchot Audubon Society, for a guided Birding Walk on Saturday, June 22 from 7am-9am in Bethel, NY. Learn about what you see and hear as you as you enjoy a peaceful early-morning walk on our easy nature trail. Bring your binoculars; a field guide will be provided.

The walk is held on the Conservancy’s woodland trail located within its Bethel, NY property—119 acres of conserved farm and forestland in Sullivan County.



The Birding Walk is open to the public but advance is required; tickets are $5 for Conservancy members, $10 for non-members, and free for children under 12. Register at www.DelawareHighlands.org. The location of the walk is 120 Segar Rosenburg Road, Swan Lake, New York. Dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear for a hike.

The Delaware Highlands Conservancy works in partnership with landowners and communities to protect the natural heritage and quality of life of the Upper Delaware River region. For more information, call 570-226-3164/845-583-1010 or visit www.DelawareHighlands.org.