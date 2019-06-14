WASHINGTON – Table 87 Frozen, LLC., a Brooklyn, N.Y. firm, is recalling an undetermined amount of frozen pizza products containing pork and beef that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The scope of this recall now includes ready-to-eat, prosciutto and pepperoni pizza products produced from June 3, 2017 through June 4, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

9.6-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PROSCIUTTO” with UPC codes 804879558286 and 10804879558283. 9.7-oz. plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing a single personal size pizza identified as “TABLE 87 COAL OVEN PIZZA Home Of The Coal Oven Slice PEPPERONI” with UPC code 804879583080.

On June 6, 2019, Table 87 Frozen, LLC. recalled approximately 649 pounds of frozen pizza products that contained pork produced from April 1, 2019 through June 4, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51192” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The firm applied this mark of inspection to the labels of the pork and beef pizza products without authorization. These items were shipped to retail and wholesale locations, as well as through online sales, nationwide.

The problem was discovered on June 4, 2019, when the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets contacted FSIS inquiring as to whether the plant was operating under a USDA Grant of Inspection. FSIS personnel identified more affected product types and dates of production after further investigations.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Robert Cucco, President, Table 87 Frozen, LLC., at (718) 287-8700.