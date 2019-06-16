The Wayne County Area Agency on Aging will be administering the Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program to eligible Wayne County Senior Citizens. This program is made possible through the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. The Farmer's Market Nutrition Program provides $20.00 in vouchers for eligible seniors to purchase fruits/vegetables at participating farmer market stands.

To Qualify You Must Bring With You:

Proof of Age (drivers license/ID card or birth certificate; must be 60 by December 31, 2019)

Proof of Wayne County Residence (current utility bill with a street address)

Income: You will be asked to sign a statement attesting that your gross income is at or below $23,107 for single senior; below $31,284 for married couple.

Important Reminder: If you are picking up vouchers for someone other than yourself (even for a spouse; even if you have p.o.a.), you must have a signed proxy form. Please call the aging office at 570- 253-4262 to have one sent to you, or drop by any senior center for the proxy form, prior to distribution. You will still need to bring the required proof with you, along with the signed proxy form, for that person. Please call with any questions.

Senior Center Distribution Schedule:

Hawley Senior Center, Bingham Park, 300 Park Place, Hawley

Tuesday, June 25th10:00 am - 12:00 noon

Hamlin Senior Center, Salem Township Building, 15 Township Bldg Rd, Hamlin

Friday, June 28th 10:00 am - 12:00 noon

Honesdale Senior Center, 323 10th Street, Honesdale

Monday, July 1st 8:30 am – until gone.

Vouchers will also be distributed at all five Wayne County Food Pantry sites in June.