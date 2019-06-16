Honesdale, PA – ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE will host its “7th Annual Community Outreach Day” at Cherry Ridge Airport, 30 Bomber Lane (just off the Owego Turnpike), Honesdale, on Saturday, July 13.

Conditions permitting, this year’s agenda will include an aerial demonstration to honor the change of command of the nonprofit organization.

“Aerial demonstrations are something familiar to our new Chairman,” outgoing ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE Chairman, Peter Sloan, said. “General Roberson served our country in the F-22, F-15, F-16, and F-4, including three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also flew with the elite Thunderbirds aerial demonstration team for three years entertaining hundreds of thousands at air shows. We are elated and grateful to Darryl for throwing his hat in the ring with us. It bodes well for the future of this organization I love so much,” he said.

ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE conducts humanitarian special operations. The all-volunteer task force utilizes aviation resources to effectively insert specialty teams, advisors, critical supplies and equipment into areas of poverty, instability, and disaster. ARCHANGEL AIRBORNE has been deploying resources to Haiti to alleviate suffering since 2010. The task force also seeks to affirm the dignity of disabled veterans here at home in connection with Veterans Airlift Command.

A fun-filled day for the entire family, plane and flight simulator rides, static displays of aircraft and helicopters, raffles, face painting, food start at 11 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. A $1 donation is requested.

Burgers, hot dogs, and refreshments will be available on the flight line. Please join us in welcoming General Roberson and his wife Cheryl. The Cherry Ridge Airport Restaurant is on premise and also open during the event.

For more, visit their website at www.archangelairborne.org.