HONESDALE – Aqua Pennsylvania today announced it recently started a $1.2 million water main replacement project in Honesdale Borough. The project will help reduce water main breaks and discolored water and improve water flow in the area.

Crews are replacing 3,890 feet of old leak-prone, 8-inch cast iron water main with new 12-inch ductile iron main. The work is taking place along Grandview Avenue (U.S. Route 6) between the Fourth Street Bridge and Tryon Street.

Aqua has partnered with Central Wayne Regional Authority, which will also replace a sewer main along this same section of Grandview Avenue.

The two utilities are cooperatively sharing the cost of road restoration, which will not only reduce the total cost of each project, but will also lessen impacts on drivers using Grandview Avenue. Both projects are expected to be completed in August.

In 2019, Aqua plans to replace more than 8.5 miles of main throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

Aqua installed more than 7 miles of aging water main in northeastern Pennsylvania during 2018.

Across Pennsylvania, Aqua plans to spend $323 million on water and wastewater system improvements in 2019.

Aqua Pennsylvania’s Honesdale division serves more than 25,000 people in Lackawanna, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties.

Throughout Pennsylvania, the company serves approximately 1.4 million people in 32 counties. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.