The Wayne County Commissioners in conjunction with the Veteran’s Affairs office will celebrate our nation’s most enduring symbol – the American Flag, on Friday, June 14. The Flag Day event held on the steps of the County Courthouse in Honesdale begins at 11:00 am.

The ceremony, marking the adoption of the Stars and Stripes in 1777, includes the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance and remarks from the Director of Veterans Affairs Jeffrey Legg and the County Commissioners. The event is followed by a picture of the group with flags on the steps of the Courthouse.

The Commissioners encourage all employees and the entire community to join them in this celebration.