UPDATE: 06/12/19:

A person of interest has been identified in this case.

According to Investigating Officer Corporal John Chervanka, “...Because of the media coverage and public input, a person of interest in this case was identified.”

Chervanka notes the individual “...is from the Broome County New York Area and has no local ties to the area.”

The Wayne County District Attorney, along with PSP, are continuing to further investigate the case.

VARDEN — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Honesdale are investigating a report of the desecration of an American flag that took place June 9.

According to a release, issued by PSP Corporal John Chervanka, authorities responded to the “...area of 30 Hemlock Road, South Canaan Twp. ... for a report of an unknown fire near the base of a water tower...” on the property of the Western Wayne High School.

The report states, “An American flag was draped on the gates of (the) fence and set on fire.”

Police note, “A male driving a dark color passenger vehicle with New York registration was seen in the fence moments before the fire was set.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Honesdale at 570-253-7126.