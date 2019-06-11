Join us on Friday, June 14 for a live musical accompaniment to “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” a silent film directed by Robert Weine.

There will be an original score performed by Lone Duck's Rowan Lynch (sax), Bob Wilson (bass), Nate Zaur (keys) and Pat Marcinko (drums). The doors will open at 8:00pm and the show will start at 8:30pm. This event is BYOB and there will be concessions available for purchase.

This is a free event, taking place outdoors, in the The Cooperage Project’s pocket park. Donations welcome. Kick off a #festivaltown weekend right, the night before this year’s Honesdale Roots and Rhythm!