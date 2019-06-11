FNCB Bank, locally-based for over 100 years, today announced a $2,000 donation to Wayne County Public Library through the PA Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program.

The donation to Wayne County Public Library will be used to provide electronic resources such as: Tutor.com, Learning Express Library, Teen Health & Wellness, and Digital Literacy.

Since 2010, FNCB has contributed more than $1,600,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative.

The support of the Wayne County Public Library is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a true, local community bank, FNCB is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.

About FNCB Bank

