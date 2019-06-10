The following work is scheduled for this week throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. Anyone wishing to sign up for PennDOT Travel Advisories can do so by subscribing to PennDOT news in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties atwww.penndot.gov/District4 Follow/like PennDOT on Twitter at 511PANortheast and Facebook at Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Please note all work depends on weather conditions.

Wayne County

Short Term

SR 170-Creek Dr-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-6/12/2019-6/13/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Mowing-6/10/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Crack Sealing-6/10/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Lake Ariel Hwy-Salem/Lake-Single Lane-Patching-6/12/2019-6/12/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 296-Easton Tpk-S. Canaan-Single Lane-Drainage-6/10/2019-6/11/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 191-Hancock Hwy-Damascus/Lebanon-Single Lane-Pothole Patching-6/10/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 1010-Smith Hill Rd-Oregon-Single Lane-Drainage -6/12/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 2006-White Mills Rd-Texas/Cherry Ridge-Single Lane-Shoulder Stabilization-6/10/2019-6/11/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3026-Tuthill Rd.-S. Canaan-Detour-Pipe Replacement-6/10/2019-6/10/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 3030-Carbondale Rd-Waymart-Single Lane-Rock Lining-6/12/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4004-White Oak-Clinton-Single Lane-Patching-6/13/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4012-Pleasant View Dr-Scott/Preston-Single Lane-Dirt Roads-6/12/2019-6/14/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4014-Maple Grove Rd-Starrucca-Single Lane-Dirt Roads-6/10/2019-6/11/2019-7 AM to 3 PM

SR 4037-Scott Center-Scott -Single Lane-Rock Protect-6/11/2019-6/14/2019-