HONESDALE — If you just cannot wait for June 15 and the Honesdale Roots & Rhythm Festival, you can whet your blues appetite with the JP Williams Blues Band on Thursday, June 13, beginning at 7:30 PM in Honesdale’s Central Park. This concert is presented by the Wayne County Creative Arts Council, as part of the 52nd annual Summer Festival of Park Events.

NYC native JP Williams started performing the blues as a college student in Wilkes-Barre, PA. After several years making a name for himself in blues clubs in his hometown, he returned to NEPA, where the JP Williams Blues Band won recognition in 2016 as the Best Blues Act at the Steamtown Music Awards.

Hailed as “the ultimate bluesman” and “a very talented & seasoned professional that can do it all,” Williams has recently released a new CD called “Everblue,” to widespread acclaim. If you enjoy the music of such greats as Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, and John Lee Hooker, and the blues styles of Memphis, Chicago, St. Louis, & New Orleans, this show by the JP Williams Band is sure to be the ticket to a great evening of outdoor entertainment. Vocalist Ekat Pereyra will be making a guest appearance!

There is no admission charge for Summer Festival events, but free-will donations are gratefully accepted. Refreshments, including pizza, hot dogs, and snacks, will be available for purchase, but attendees can also bring their own food. (No alcohol or smoking, please.) Bring a blanket or chair for seating. For more information, contact Project Manager Mitzi Kielar at 570-785-3674, or find WCCAC online via Facebook or at www.honesdaleparkevents.org.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place at the Cooperage.